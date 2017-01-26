High Prairie RCMP Arrest Second Man in Atikameg Homicide Investigation

A second person has been arrested in relation to a homicide in Atikameg.

RCMP say Blake Anderson, 21, of Slave Lake was arrested without incident on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, in Edmonton. He’s charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jeff Gladue, 32, whose body was found outside of a residence in Atikameg on Saturday, January 14, 2017.

An arrest warrant remains out for Patrick Letendre, 24, on the charge of second-degree murder. Letendre is considered dangerous and possibly armed, therefore residents are asked not to approach him, but to call police if he is sighted. RCMP already arrested Ivy Laboucan, 40, of Atikameg.

Letendre is described as:

24-years-old

Aboriginal male

175 cm tall (5’9”)

84 kg in weight (184 lbs.)

Brown eyes

Black hair

Tattoos: “Letendre” across upper back / “459” on left forearm

Scar on nose

Anyone with information is asked to call the High Prairie RCMP Detachment at (780) 523-3378. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.tipsubmit.com.

-Posted by CW