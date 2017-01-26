Junior ATB Program Arrives at High Prairie Elementary School

High Prairie Elementary School (HPES) has signed on to the Junior ATB program.

The program first started in Sherwood Park in 2009, and since then, the program has expanded to other communities’ right across the province.

The AM 610 Newsroom asked the school’s principal what got them interested in the program.

“Rana Alslaa came to our school from the local ATB Financial, and said that was something they have available, and asked if we would be interested,” said Mitch Hammond. “And I said yes, I’d be very interested, because a part of Alberta Education’s competencies for engaged thinkers is to be engaged, and have a bit of an entrepreneurial spirit. And so, with a focus on literacy and numerousy as a part of Alberta Education, this is a perfect fit for us.”

Children from Grades 4 to 6 will get to work at this student bank, with a variety of positions for the students to fill.

“We have everything from greeters, to tellers, to back cash,” said Hammond. “We’ve also got a Board of Directors and a CEO. So, we’ve got quite a few students that have jobs at our ATB Branch at our school.”

Hammond says that it also allows the students to learn how to save money, develop job skills, and earn a sense of responsibility.

“(The ATB) thought of a program where kids can get involved a little more in what they’re doing with their finances,” he said. “It allows the kids to think of money in terms of it being a renewable resource that can be managed.”

He adds that each student had to apply for each job through the job interview process.

“They’ve gone through the job interview process,” said Hammond. “Some of them got letters of acceptance, and some of them haven’t, so they’ve gone through that sense of what it really means to have a job.

“For the ones that have been accepted,” he continued, “they’ve already been in training, working with money, and going through the process to bring cash in for our upcoming deposit day. And finally we have our board of directors that are working towards advertising in order to entice students to come and get themselves a bank account, in order for them to think about their future, and what they’re doing with their money.”

Children from Grades 1 to 6 are allowed to open a bank account, with applications forms being available at the offices, as well as within each classroom. A parent or guardian will be required to fill them out.

The Grand Opening day for the HPES ATB Branch will be at the end of the month.

