McDonald’s, A&Ws in Peace Country to offer All-Day Breakfast Next Month

All-day breakfasts are coming to McDonald’s and A&W nationwide next month.

The Peace River McDonald’s is one of 1,100 restaurants participating in its launch on Tuesday, February 21, while A&W launches their all-day breakfasts six days later, on Monday, February 27. The locations in Grimshaw and Peace River will be among the 835 restaurants offering the all-day menu.

A marketing research firm says serving up pancakes, eggs and hash browns is a growing market in Canada.

NPD Group says 1.24 billion of the 6.5 billion visits to Canadian restaurants between December 2015 and November 2016 took place during breakfast, representing an annual increase of 6.3 percent. It adds that Canadians also ate nearly 49 million more breakfast sandwiches at quick-service restaurants for a total of 536 million.

“When you look at where the growth in the marketplace has come from for the quick-service segment, it’s all about the breakfast day part,” said NPD Executive Director Robert Carter.

“Folks are looking for, and have been looking for, this (all-day breakfasts) for the longest time,” added McDonald’s Canada CEO John Betts. “Our company received thousands of tweets last year requesting this option.”

Earlier this month, McDonald’s announced the arrival of all-day breakfast at 17 of its restaurants across the country, including at its location in Fort Saskatchewan.

A&W, meanwhile, tested all-day breakfast at 40 of its restaurants early last year, and said it received a tremendous response, especially from millennials.

Both restaurants will offer a limited menu for the extended breakfast hours.

For the immediate future, McDonald’s will serve McMuffin sandwiches, hash browns, hotcakes and sausages, while at A&W, customers will be able to purchase its Egger sandwiches, hash browns and a wrap.

