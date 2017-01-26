TransCanada Submits New Presidential Permit Application For Keystone XL Pipeline

TransCanada Corp. has submitted a new presidential permit application to the U.S. Department of State for approval of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

The Calgary-based energy firm made the move following an executive order from President Donald Trump on January 24, 2017.

“This privately funded infrastructure project will help meet America’s growing energy needs as well as create tens of thousands of well-paying jobs and generate substantial economic benefit throughout the U.S. and Canada,” said Russ Girling, TransCanada’s president and chief executive officer, in the announcement on January 26, 2017.

The release adds independent forecasts by the U.S. Department of State estimate the project will support tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs. The project would connect pipelines in Alberta with refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

