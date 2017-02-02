AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

February 2, 2017 Local News, News

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7663 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3016 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6124 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6320 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.7110 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.4060 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.2858 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1892 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱38.18 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,390.34 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

19,843.15 points
March Crude Oil Contract

$53.86 US per barrel
March Natural Gas Contract

$3.178 US per mmBTU

– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)