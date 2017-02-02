Classes Moving To Community Hall One Week After Fire

Students will be attending class at the Dixonville Community Hall while Dixonville School gets repaired.

The school was evacuated on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, after a fire started in the storage room behind the gym. No one was hurt and kids were bused to the Community Hall.

Students are expected to resume class on Wednesday, February 9, 2017 at the Dixonville Community Hall. It will act as a temporary school until the repairs and restoration of the school are complete.

“We are very thankful for the support of the Dixonville L.I.F.E Agricultural Society who housed the students during the evacuation at the Community Hall,” said Paul Bennett, Peace River School Division (PRSD) Superintendent, in a release. “They have been very supportive and welcoming to make the Community Hall available for teaching and learning until the school is fit for use.”

Premier Fire and Flood Restoration and Alberta Municipal Affairs Public Safety Division representatives visited the school on February 2, 2017. The main part of the school is anticipated to be fit for re-entry in one month. It is expected to take approximately three months to repair and restore the gymnasium.

An insurance adjuster from Crawford and Company (Canada) Inc. is assessing the damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

-Posted by CW