Immigration Expected To Fuel Population Growth in Alberta

Alberta’s population is expected to get more diverse in the next 20 years.

Statistics Canada says immigration will fuel growth.

Immigrants made up 18.1% of Alberta’s population in 2011, 2.6 percentage points lower than the Canadian average. By 2036, the proportion of immigrants is expected to increase to between 23.6% and 31.0%.

A release adds between 25.5% and 31.6% of people would have neither English nor French as their mother tongue in 2036. The vast majority of immigrants in Alberta would still be concentrated in Calgary and Edmonton.

Rache

Click here to see the full report.

-Posted by CW