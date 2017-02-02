Uniting Wildrose and PC Harder Than It Seems

Uniting Alberta’s two right-wing parties isn’t as easy as it seems.

There is no provision in the legislation that allows the Wildrose and PC parties to merge. Elections Alberta says one primary requirement for registering a new party is gathering signatures from three tenths of one percent of the number of electors eligible to vote at the last general election. The number of people eligible to vote at the May 5, 2015 General Election was 2,622,775, meaning a minimum of 7,868 acceptable signatures required for a new party registration.

The idea of Alberta’s two right-wing parties uniting has been talked about during the PC leadership race. Wildrose leader Brian Jean has said the idea is a possibility.

-Posted by CW