Calls to Alberta’s Islamophobia Hotline Trends Upward

A toll-free hotline dealing with Islamophobia in Alberta has seen a dramatic uptick over the past week.

Since last weekend, the Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council (AMPAC) says that they’ve received 3 to 4 calls a day. Before the weekend, calls averaged in at round 4 to 5 a week.

AMPAC President Faisal Suri says that the increase comes in the wake of both the attack at the Quebec City mosque on Sunday, as well as a recent executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump, banning travel to the U-S from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The hotline is used by Muslims in the province that faces discrimination due to race, religion, and other issues. The line was first launched in 2016.

Suri says that the calls received over the past week range from verbal abuse, to notes left on vehicles. He says some of the calls were from those seeking support and help, while others were hate calls to the hotline itself.

All calls are investigated, and those found to be hate crimes are forwarded to police.

Those who experience an Islamophobic encounter in Alberta can call 1-800-607-3312. They can also leave a message, or they can send an email to report@ampac.ca.

AMPAC says they will respond within 24 hours.

