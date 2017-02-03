Food Trends Out from Alberta Agriculture & Forestry

Some food trend forecasts for 2017 are out from Alberta Agriculture & Forestry (AF).

Reports say that grain bowls for breakfast are set to make a return.

“Recent years have seen an increase in one-bowl meals,” said Rosalie Cunningham from AF. “This trend is now impacting breakfast with old fashioned oatmeal and porridge, with the addition of either savory or sweet ingredients, making a comeback.”

Cunningham says another trend that’s coming in is vegetables being the main course in restaurants, adding root vegetables could benefit.

“Some U.S. restaurants are also offering a selection of tasty plate of cooked vegetables as an entrée,” she said. “They can include carrots, beets and mushrooms.”

She adds that the 2016 year of the pulse looks like it’ll exert some influence this year as well.

“Pulses like lentils, chickpeas, and beans are still trending,” said Cunningham. “They offer an affordable, accessible source of protein and other essential nutrients.

“People are beginning to realize that soaking them overnight can be rewarding,” she continued. “It may also be a trend that’s reaping the benefits of consumers embracing Middle Eastern cuisine.”

Other reports say that similar forecasts highlight bean pasta as something to look for.

“Making noodles out of beans increases the proteins yet reduced the refined carbohydrates,” Cunningham continued. “Enhancing food with additional protein has been seen to increase food categories that were on the decline like frozen appetizers.”

– Posted by BET