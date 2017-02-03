Heart & Stoke Foundation Hopes to Ban Ads for Harmful and Unhealthy Foods

February is Heart Month.

To mark the occasion, the Heart and Stroke Foundation is launching a campaign.

It wants the federal government to ban food service companies from advertising foods that are harmful and unhealthy for children.

The AM 610 Newsroom spoke with Kate Chidester, who is the Vice-President for Advocacy, Health and Research for the Heart and Stoke Foundation in Alberta.

“We’re doing (this campaign) because we know that our children are in trouble,” said Chidester. “Their diets are not as healthy as they need to be. In fact, we have our first generation of kids who spent their whole lives eating unhealthy diets high in processed foods, and they are being bombarded with advertisements for unhealthy foods and beverages.”

Chidester says in order to combat this trend; parents really need support in order to help their kids make healthier choices.

“Marketers know that children have a very, very high pester power within their families,” she said. “And the amount of marketing that is going in on screen for kids is causing conflicts for families. I know for myself, having kids, it’s hard to be in the grocery store and have your kid wailing and screaming, saying they want to have that box of cereal with the cartoon character on it.”

In their report, she says that kids between the ages of 2 and 11 years old are seeing 25-million food and beverage ads playing for them per year during their collective screen time.

“We do know that kids can spend up to 8 hours a day in front of screen these days,” said Chidester. “Limiting screen time, of course, is important, but we do know that some of those websites with those harmful advertisements are on pages that help kids with their math skills.”

Chidester says if families eat together, teach their kids how to cook healthy meals, and help kids see that eating whole-grain foods and whole foods is a great way to spend time together.

“Watching sugary drinks is another good idea,” she said. “We’ve learned that about a quarter of Canadian kids are drinking about a pop a day, and sugary drinks are the single largest contributor to sugar in our diets.”

She says a copy of their report can be found at www.heartandstroke.ca.

Also, as it is heart month, canvassers will be going around the neighbourhoods to ask for donations to help fund further research in this issue. To donate only, visit the above website.

– Posted by BET