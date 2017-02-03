Recycling Discussed at Recent Tri Council Meeting

Municipal councils in High Level, Rainbow Lake and Mackenzie County recently heard from the Recycling Council of Alberta.

Executive Director Christina Seidel was at the Tri Council meeting to do a presentation on what kind of recycling programs they would like to see come to the region.

A question and answer period followed her presentation.

Seidel is calling the meeting a good starting point.

“Being located where they are, there are some unique challenges to getting involved in programs like recycling,” she said.

She adds that while she was there to present some ideas, it’s ultimately not her who will decide what program the region ends up using.

“(The Tri Council) are the ones who will come up with the answers and solutions,” said Seidel. “It’s certainly not for an outsider like me coming in to say ‘This is how you can do it.’ No, it’s just a way to probe some of the questions about having a recycling program in the area.”

Seidel says she was excited to see the interest generated as a result of her presentation.

– Posted by BET