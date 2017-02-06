AHS’ Emergency Medical Dispatch System Receives International Accreditation

A big achievement has been reached for Alberta Health Services’ Emergency Medical Dispatch system.

The International Academies of Emergency Dispatch has recognized it as an Accredited Centre of Excellence.

Jill Thordarson, the Director at Peace River’s North Communications Centre, says that it means more additional decision making tools for Emergency Communications Officers.

“So for the Northern Communications Centre itself,” said Thordarson. “We manage more than 56-thousand emergency and inter-facility transfers every year.”

Thordarson adds that it’s one of the highest achievements within the medical dispatch community.

“It’s an acknowledgement of the skill demonstrated by the nearly 250 EMS Dispatchers,” she said. “Each one serves as a lifeline to more than a-thousand Albertans who call for help every day.”

Besides Peace River, the only other AHS communications centres are located in Edmonton and Calgary.

– Posted by BET