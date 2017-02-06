Cattle Prices Struggling in Alberta

It’s been a tough start in 2017 for Alberta’s ranchers.

Last year, there was an outbreak of bovine tuberculosis in the southeast part of the province. And now, cattle prices are hitting a slump.

Future cattle contracts for live cattle are around $116 US per hundredweight for the April 2017 contract, which is about 15 percent less than at the same time last year, and it’s significantly lower than the $200 record high a few years ago.

ATB Financial says the sharp slide in price over the past year’s been caused by greater herd sizes in Alberta, as well as in the United States.

Threats of further bovine TB infections caused many Alberta producers to lose income due to being unable to take their cattle to market. As well, lower prices at the markets are eating away at the margins for the province’s cattle farmers.

But ATB adds that the good news is that southeast Alberta ranchers most affected by the bovine TB outbreak could be allowed to begin re-stocking their herds by early spring.

