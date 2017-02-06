Extreme Cold in Peace Country Today

An EXTREME COLD WARNING is in effect for much of the Peace Country today.

Environment Canada reports that wind chill values are between minus 35 and 45. And while the wind chills will improve during the day, it’ll be right back at minus 40 again this evening.

Officials advise everyone going outside to dress warmly today, in order to avoid risk of frost bite and hypothermia.

They also suggest that you wear layers with a wind resistant outer layer, wear warm socks, gloves, a hat and scarf, and to cover your nose. If you get wet, change into dry clothes as soon as possible.

While anyone not dressed warmly is at risk, some are at greater risk than others for frost bite and hypothermia, including homeless people, outdoor workers, people in poorly insulated homes, people with medical conditions, winter sport enthusiasts, people consuming excess alcohol, infants, and seniors.

Areas affected today include Peace River, Fairview, High Prairie, Manning, Valleyview, Grande Prairie and Beaverlodge, as well as their surrounding regions.

For school bus routes affected by today’s extreme weather, click here.

– Posted by BET