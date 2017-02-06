GP Police Continue to Search for Shoplifting Suspect

Grande Prairie RCMP continues to search for a suspect in a suspected shoplifting incident.

On Wednesday, February 1 at about 3:45 PM, Mounties responded to a complaint of a man brandishing a knife at a South side grocery store.

He was observed shoplifting groceries. When an employee confronted the suspect in the parking lot, the suspect then pulled out a knife and threatened them. The suspect dropped the stolen items and fled on foot. Nobody was injured during the incident.

The suspect (pictured) is described as 6’1”, possibly aboriginal, shoulder-length black hair, mustache, long thin nose, scarring on his face, brown eyes, and was wearing a blue-black Chicago Cubs ball cap, black jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information on catching the suspect can contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers, www.crimestoppers.ab.ca, for more instructions).

– Posted by BET