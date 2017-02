Town Bus for St. Stephens in Valleyview is cancelled today.

Michael’s Bus from Simon Lake to Cadotte Lake is cancelled all day.

Bella’s Bus from Cadotte Lake to Little Buffalo is cancelled all day.

Fairview:

#94 – cancelled

Grimshaw:

#59 – cancelled

#78 – cancelled

High Prairie:

#265 – Kristie Gordon – cancelled in the morning

Hines Creek:

#43 – cancelled

Peace River:

#34 – cancelled

#52 – cancelled

#68 – cancelled