New Modular Classroom Coming To Good Shepherd School

Good Shepherd School in Peace River is set to receive a new modular classroom in the 2017-18 school year.

The Holy Family Catholic Regional Division (HFCRD) says it received the news in a letter from the Alberta Government on Monday, January 16, 2017. According to the letter, the approval was based on the schools need for student accommodation.

“We are very thankful to the Government of Alberta for providing this new modular classroom for Good Shepherd School,” said HFCRD Board Chair Kelly Whalen, in a release. “The new classroom will allow for more washrooms to be available to students and will give them increased privacy and accessibility. This announcement is great news for Good Shepherd School!”