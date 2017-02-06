PCBFA AGM Coming Up Next Month

The Peace Country Beef and Forage Association (PCBFA) is holding their Annual General Meeting (AGM) later on this month.

It’ll take place at the Dunvegan Motor Inn in Fairview on Friday, February 24, 2017. Registration will begin at 4:30 PM, with the business meeting itself at 5 PM, followed by a supper at 6 PM.

The keynote speaker of the evening will be Léona Dargis, a personal coach and self-proclaimed AgVocate.

Also at the event will be door-prizes, a bull sale corner, as well as Grande Prairie Brewing Company tasting.

The event is $55 per person, or $75 per farm unit. The fee also includes your 2017 PCBFA Membership.

To RSVP, please phone Jen Allen at 780-835-6799 Ext. 3, or email her at jen@pcbfa.ca.

For those that are traveling in from out of town, there has been a block of rooms held at the Dunvegan Motor Inn & Suites. To make a reservation, please phone 780-835-5100.

– Posted by BET