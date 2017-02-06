Peace River Preparing for Civic Election to Happen Later This Year

Alberta’s Civic Elections are coming up fast.

The vote in various towns and municipalities are set to take place on Monday, October 16, 2017.

In the Town of Peace River, officials are now starting the process for residents who show interest in getting elected to council.

Communications Coordinator Adam Dietrich says there are some steps to follow.

“Anyone who is intending run, whether they actually do so or not,” said Dietrich. “If they’re collecting money for the sake of running for municipal office, they need to fill out an intent to run form, and they do need to file it with us.”

He adds that anyone who wants to run needs to be in good financial standing, a resident in the Town of Peace River, and they must be at least 18-years-old.

“For those who are interested in running,” Dietrich continued. “The first thing we’d suggest is that they’d go online to www.peaceriver.ca/election. We’ve got a summary on our website, as well as a link to the province’s site, with all the necessary information.”

Another way they can get more information is by calling the Town Office, at 780-624-2574.

Nomination day for Peace River is set for Monday, September 18, 2017.

