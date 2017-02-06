Three People Facing Drug Charges in GP

Three people from Grande Prairie are facing drug trafficking charges.

39-year-old Tammy Collins and 23-year-old Dylan Stratton are charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drugs & Substances Act (CDSA), Possession of Methamphetamine (CDSA), Possession of Marijuana (CDSA), and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under the Criminal Code.

As well, 28-year-old Scott Kesslar is facing charges of Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking (CDSA), as well as Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under the Criminal Code.

On Sunday, January 26, Grande Prairie RCMP executed a search warrant on a residence in the city. It resulted in the seizure of quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and Canadian currency.

All three accused will appear in court on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

Any further information which could help police in their investigation can call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701. Or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or they can contact them by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Posted by BET