Trade With Japan Looking Promising for Alberta

Trade with the United States may put Alberta in a tight spot, with President Donald Trump pledging to renegotiate NAFTA.

But it’s not all bad news for Alberta, as they look for more trade opportunities with Japan.

In 2016, trade with the province’s third-largest export market grew by 4.4 percent, with ATB Financial saying that canola and canola oil, not petroleum, is Alberta’s largest export to the Land of the Rising Sun. Other top exports from Alberta to Japan include pork products, wheat, pulp, malt barley, cobalt and lumber.

As well, with the U.S. pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, there is little prospect for the other 11 countries involved to come up with a multilateral deal on their own. But Japan, which was also included in the deal, is still keen for global dance partners in terms of trade.

But while Alberta trade grew with Japan, it shrunk by 18 percent with the U.S., and by 11 percent with China, as petroleum, which is still struggling on the markets, remains Alberta’s biggest export to those nations.

